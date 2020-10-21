2020 CMT Music Awards: Complete winners list
Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay bagged early awards
The time has come to honor some of country music's biggest names.
Legends like Tanya Tucker joined the likes of Carrie Underwood for the 2020 CMT Music Awards with appearances from pop stars like Katy Perry and Demi Lovato.
Hosting duties were taken on by Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland.
This year's show took place outdoors in order to accommodate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, setting it apart from past shows.
Here's a complete list of the evening's winners:
- Duo video of the year: Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
- Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Drinking Alone"
- Equal play award: Jennifer Nettles
- CMT performance of the year: Chris Young, "Drowning"
- Male video of the year: Luke Bryan, "One Margarita"
- Breakthrough video of the year: Gabby Barret, "I Hope"
- Group video of the year: Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
- Collaborative video of the year: Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani “Nobody but You”
- Video of the year: Carrie Underwood “Drinking Alone”
- Quarantine video of the year: Granger Smith "DON'T COUGH ON ME!"