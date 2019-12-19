Claudine Auger, who starred as Bond Girl Domino in 'Thunderball,' dead at 78: report

Claudine Auger, who starred opposite Sean Connery in "Thunderball" as Domino, has died. She was 78.

The actress died in Paris, according to her agency, AFP reported.

She was the first-ever French Bond Girl and appeared in the 1965 film.

Born in April 1941, Auger started her career in modeling. She represented France in the 1958 Miss World Competition, winning the title of first runner-up, according to AFP.

She went on to take acting lessons and starred in the 1962 movie "The Iron Mask." But it was her role in "Thunderball" -- the Bond franchise's fourth installment -- that launched her career.

Following her role in 007, Auger continued to act in mainly French and Italian movie productions, according to People.

Per the outlet, she also appeared on British television and had roles in several movies directed by Jacques Deray, whom she had a long-term relationship with.

In a 1965 interview, she said playing in a 007 movie or "playing Moliere" was "a game, the same thing."

Fox News' has reached out to Auger's agency.