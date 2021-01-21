Clare Crawley, 'Bachelorette' star, speaks out following Dale Moss split: 'I am crushed'

"Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley has addressed her high-profile split from Dale Moss.

The two met while filming the last season of ABC's popular dating show, but in a surprise twist, the 39-year-old star decided to depart the show just a few weeks in, as she felt she'd already found her winner in Moss, who proposed to her.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Moss announced on social media that he and Crawley "decided to go our separate ways," calling the split their "healthiest" course of action.

Now, Crawley has released her own statement on Instagram.

'BACHELORETTE'S CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE MOSS SPLIT

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she began, implying that Moss' announcement wasn't on her radar ahead of time.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been clear, so the truth is I am crushed," the star continued. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

The reality star then reflected on the year 2020, calling it "one hell of a year."

She said that in 2020, she faced "severe anxiety," the coronavirus pandemic, "balancing a public new relationship" and "slowly losing my mother" -- circumstances that left her "looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

CLARE CRAWLEY WRITES HEARTFELT MESSAGES AFTER 'BACHELORETTE' EXIT: 'I AM SIMPLY TRYING MY BEST'

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," Crawley concluded. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

Furthermore, it seems that it wasn't just the announcement of the split that caught the star off guard.

"Clare feels blindsided by the split," a source told People magazine. "She genuinely thought they could make things work and after everything she's been through, she can't believe she's in this place again."

The breakup has been "extremely painful and emotional" for Crawley, the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An insider spoke to the outlet after news of the breakup surfaced, and claimed that Moss "wasn't ready for marriage and kids."

"He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her," the source explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For her part, Crawley "was really hoping he would grow in the relationship and come around," said the insider, but, "things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions."

A rep for Moss did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.