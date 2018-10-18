Claire Foy says she wanted to ‘violently hurt’ anti-#MeToo protester

Claire Foy had a lot of visceral anger on a recent trip to Washington for the premiere of “First Man.”

When the Emmy winning actress spotted a lone dissenter with a media badge near Capitol Hill carrying a sign that read “#MeTooFraud” during the protests against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she was furious.

“I just want to rip it up,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time before asking the man why he had media accreditation.

The man described himself as an “editorialist,” which left her fuming.

“How dare you write #MeTooFraud on a placard?” Foy, 34 said. “It just breaks my heart, how other human beings just care so little about people. That person must not have any idea of what those women have been through. I have a real problem with people not understanding the effect that they have on other people.”

“That makes me want to violently hurt him, which is obviously bad,” she added. “I can’t. Because he’s a lot stronger than I am … It would completely undermine my position.”

“The Crown” star has become a reluctant face of not just the #MeToo movement, but also of the gender wage gap due to the pay discrepancy on the hit Netflix series, which she previously said “deeply hurt” her.

She explained that she believes men like the one she encountered near Capitol Hill are fragile and feel threatened by the voice that the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have given to women.

“They feel vulnerable because women are becoming more powerful, so they want to put us in our place to let us know we’re weak and we’re feeble and we’re emotional,” she said. “Why do we need to be controlled? Why are we so dangerous? We are really powerful. We can bring people into the world. We have the capacity to hold children in our bodies. They can’t do that. I admire men and think they are amazing. So why does it have to be a competition?”

She also took a shot at President Donald Trump when she spotted the Washington Monument.

“All powerful! D.C. is where the giant penis of America lives,” she said. “In more ways than one.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.