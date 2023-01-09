Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy announce they are expecting third baby

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's family is about to get even bigger.

The couple, who are already parents to their two sons, Cyrus Michael Christopher and Rowan Dancy, are expecting baby No. 3, a rep told People.

Danes, whose popular roles include playing Juliet in the 1996 movie "Romeo + Juliet" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Carrie Mathison on the television series "Homeland," married Dancy in 2009.

Dancy is also an actor who was most recently in the television show "Law & Order" and the 2022 movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Danes and Dancy welcomed their first son, Cyrus, in 2012, followed by Rowan in 2018.

The couple's baby news comes shortly after the news that Danes was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role on the television series "Fleishman is in Trouble."