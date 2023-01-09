Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy announce they are expecting third baby

The two are parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher and Rowan

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's family is about to get even bigger. 

The couple, who are already parents to their two sons, Cyrus Michael Christopher and Rowan Dancy, are expecting baby No. 3, a rep told People. 

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child. (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

CLAIRE DANES TURNED DOWN ‘TITANIC’ ROLE, HAS ‘ZERO REGRET’

Danes, whose popular roles include playing Juliet in the 1996 movie "Romeo + Juliet" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Carrie Mathison on the television series "Homeland," married Dancy in 2009.

Dancy is also an actor who was most recently in the television show "Law & Order" and the 2022 movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Danes and Dancy welcomed their first son, Cyrus, in 2012, followed by Rowan in 2018.

Claire Danes was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in "Fleishman is in Trouble."

Claire Danes was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in "Fleishman is in Trouble." (Roy Rochlin/WireImage/File)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The couple's baby news comes shortly after the news that Danes was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role on the television series "Fleishman is in Trouble."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending