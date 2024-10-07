Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mom and two-time Grammy winner, dead at 91

Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother, died in her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease. She was 91.

Houston's daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, confirmed her passing in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday. The musician was surrounded by her family when she died.

"Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family," Pat said in a statement. She noted that her mother-in-law’s contributions to music and culture were "unparalleled."

She continued, "Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Houston was a member of the Sweet Inspirations, a music group with Doris Troy and her niece, Dee Dee Warrick. The music group provided back-up vocals for Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters and Dionne Warwick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.