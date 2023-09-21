Cindy Crawford reflects on Richard Gere relationship, 'molding' herself around star's interests

Cindy Crawford is offering a rare glimpse into her former life with actor Richard Gere, detailing how dating and eventually marrying an older man impacted her lifestyle.

"I think I was 22 when we met and in the beginning of a relationship when you're a young woman, you’re like, ‘You like baseball? I like baseball…You’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that,'" she said of the "Pretty Woman" actor, who has been transparent about his beliefs.

"You know, you’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are…in love with," she admitted.

"He was older, so I just was like in a different circle," she said of Gere, who was 17 years older than her.

"And not doing some of those same fashion-ey things anymore," the now-57-year-old explained in the Apple TV+ show " The Super Models ."

The docuseries follows the lives of some of the most successful models from the '90s, including Crawford, as well as Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. In the third episode, Crawford reflected upon why she wasn't always doing the same kinds of projects the other three women were.

"I got invited to go to the Oscars with Richard," she recalled. "I'm like, ‘Well, what do models do well? We wear clothes well. I mean I better look good.' Like that was kind of what my thinking was. It's like, if I'm gonna go to the Oscars, I better be a frickin' supermodel."

"I had just done a Versace show in Milan," she recounted. "So I asked Gianni [Versace] to make a dress for me. So when I showed up in that red dress, I think it was a little like, ‘Wow fashion is back at the Oscars.'"

Crawford and Gere married in 1991, but the union wasn't meant to be. The couple called it quits in 1995. Crawford moved on to now husband Rande Gerber, whom she met at a wedding while dating Gere, 74.

"When I met him I was still with Richard, and he didn't want to go to the wedding with me," Crawford previously told Harper's Bazaar. "Rande also had a girlfriend at the time, so he wasn't looking to meet anyone either and that's the best time to meet someone because that's when you're truly yourselves. We became friends and after Richard and I broke up then we started dating."

The couple share daughter Kaia , 22, and son Presley, 24, both of whom have followed in Crawford's footsteps as models.

Gere went on to marry Carey Lowell in 2002, divorcing in 2016. They share one son together. In 2018, he married his third wife, Alejandra Silva. They have two sons together.