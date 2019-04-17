Ciara has big splurge planned after husband Russell Wilson's multimillion-dollar football contract

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson celebrated the news that he had signed a new contract with his team, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl winner reportedly agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension which makes him the highest paid football player in the NFL.

Later that morning, Ciara tweeted she was very proud of her husband.

RUSSELL WILSON GIVES GLORY TO GOD AFTER BECOMING NFL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER

And on Tuesday night, while appearing on Bravo's "What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," she continued to celebrate the very good news and the substantial increase to her bank account.

CIARA SAYS IT TOOK 'A LOT OF PRAYER' TO ABSTAIN FROM SEX UNTIL MARRIAGE TO RUSSELL WILSON

First, the "Thinkin' Bout You" singer joked that her first big purchase will be a brand new Hermes bag.

Cohen then asked if she thinks the other NFL wives will be jealous of the deal. "It's love. It's like a community in football," she told him.

"It was a process. It really went down to the wire. You just don't know what's going to happen until that very last second," she added about waiting for the deal to come through.

CIARA SHARES RACY PICS TAKEN BY HER HUSBAND RUSSELL WILSON

As for the rumors Wilson was going to coming to New York to play football, the hitmaker confirmed, "We love being Seahawks. Seattle is amazing. It's family. It's 'Go Hawks' for life. This is a special time for us and we're glad to know that Seattle is continuing to be home."

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and share a daughter, Sienna, together. The performer also has a son from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.