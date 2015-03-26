Chynna Phillips Sent Packing on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Chynna Phillips forgot her routine on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars," and on Tuesday she was dismissed from the show.

"I'm disappointed," she said after learning she'd be leaving. "I'm sad, but I have to take responsibility. I messed up."

Phillips lost her place in the middle of her tango with professional partner Tony Dovolani and wasn't able to recover.

"I blanked," she said. "I knew that routine. I just blanked."

Judges gave the pair 21 points out of 30. Judges' scores are combined with viewer votes to determine which contestant is eliminated each week.

"I'm very grateful to have been on the show and had the opportunity," Phillips said Tuesday. "Thank you everyone who voted for me."

Her husband, Billy Baldwin, who has cheered her on from the ballroom each week, said that his wife "stumbled out of the gate (on Monday) and had her first bad week in four weeks."

Phillips was among Monday's lowest scorers. Carson Kressley, who was in last place with 20 points, and Chaz Bono, who tied with Phillips, were saved by viewer votes to dance another week.

Also returning next week to dance to 1980s hits will be Ricki Lake, J.R. Martinez, David Arquette, Nancy Grace, Rob Kardashian and Hope Solo.

Phillips is the fourth contestant eliminated so far on this season of the hit ABC dance competition show. Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), Elisabetta Canalis and Kristin Cavallari were ousted on previous episodes.

Tuesday's results show also featured performances by Raphael Saadiq and Susan Boyle, and the return of two-time "Dancing" champ Julianne Hough. The professional dancer-turned-actress showed off some of the moves she'll be rocking when the remake of "Footloose" opens in theaters Friday. Hough and co-star Kenny Wormald danced to "I Need a Hero" before Blake Shelton offered his take on the movie's title song.