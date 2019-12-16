Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' cape sells for $193G at auction

The iconic cape that the late Christopher Reeve wore in the 1978 movie "Superman" sold at auction on Monday for $193,750.

Reeve -- who starred as the Man of Steel in four films -- died in 2004 at the age of 52.

The cape, which was part of the Julien’s Auctions year-end event "Icons & Idols: Hollywood," set a new world record as the "most expensive superhero cape sold at auction."

According to Julien’s Auctions, Monday marked the cape's second auction appearance after 40 years "and was part of a world-wide contest to promote the movie’s release... with the grand prize being one of the six original capes made for and used in the film."

In addition, the item’s provenance also "included a letter from DC Comics' president as well as the editor and publisher and a copy of a photo of Christopher Reeve choosing the winner and more."

Last month, Reeve's son, Will, opened up about his late father’s legacy 15 years after his death. He also remembered his mother, who died in 2006.

“I think his legacy is never going to go away and think that is a responsibility that I feel, to carry his and my mother’s legacy on for the rest of my life and hopefully beyond that,” Will Reeve told People at the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation’s “A Magical Evening” gala.

He continued: “I think that the foundation is one way, one tangible way, that his legacy and my mom’s legacy will always live on. And I think the way that I, and my siblings, live our lives is another way. And I think that his impact is felt by the millions of lives that he touched.”

