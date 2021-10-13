New Superman being bisexual is 'pander[ing] to the woke system,' says Christopher Biggins

British actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins spoke out against DC Comics' new Superman being revealed as a bisexual man.

The comic book publisher announced on Monday that the son of Lois Lane and Clark Kent, Jon, who recently joined his dad as Superman, will begin a relationship with a male friend in an upcoming issue.

Speaking on "Good Morning Britain," Biggins, who is gay, said that he wasn’t in favor of turning Superman into a bisexual man. Instead, he argued that representation for the LGBTQ+ community should come in the form of a new, original character.

"If you want to do something like this, do something original, don’t take characters that already exist and make them into something they’re not," he explained.

Biggins added: "I think it's important that we continue to do that and not pander to the woke system."

However, one of the hosts noted that Biggins’ opinion on the matter seemed to stem from a misunderstanding of what DC actually announced. Clark Kent, who was first introduced as Superman in 1938, is not the person being revealed as bisexual. Instead, it’s his son. The host notes that no one is changing their sexual identity or revealing they’ve been hiding something for years. Jon Kent is only 17 in the comic "Superman: Son of Kal-El." After spending some time as Superboy, his father encouraged him to take on the "Superman" title with him.

In response, Biggins doubled down on his assertion that DC should create new characters that are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I do find it absolutely bizarre that this is what people want nowadays," Biggins responded. "Why can’t we stick to what we’ve had and been given? Why don’t they do some new characters, why don’t they create something new, something different, then go to a character we all know, we all love and we all know as this?"

DC has a lengthy roster of original characters who do not identify as heterosexual. In recent years, notable characters such as Batwoman, John Constantine, Captain Cold, a new version of Robin and the new person taking on the mantle of Aquaman have all been confirmed as LGBTQ+ characters.

The New York Times noted in an interview with the new comic book's writer that, while there have been many comic book characters who have come out recently, someone as high-profile as Superman marks a significant moment for the LGBTQ+ community in comic history.

Biggins comments echo those made by actor Dean Cain on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday where he too derided the decision to make the new Superman bisexual as "bandwagoning."

"I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave," he said. "But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay."

In an upcoming issue, Jon will take after his father when he begins a relationship with an up-and-coming journalist named Jay Nakamura.

According to the announcement from DC Comics, the two initially became friends when Jon was making an attempt at having a secret identity as a high school student. However, in "Superman: Son of Kal-El" number five, the two will share a kiss after Superman becomes mentally and physically burnt out from trying to save everyone he possibly can.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said writer Tom Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Artist John Timms added: "I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces."