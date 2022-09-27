Expand / Collapse search
Christina Ricci still sleeps by 8-year-old son's side while daughter is sleep trained

'Yellowjackets' actress Christina Ricci shares 9-month-old daughter with husband Mark Hampton

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Christina Ricci got candid about her kids’ sleeping habits, revealing her 8-year-old son Freddie still shares a bed with her while her 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra is sleep trained.

"The fact that I can put her down in her crib, and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing," Ricci said, according to People. 

The mom of two said it was difficult to put Freddie to sleep when he was younger, adding how challenging it was the first time she attempted to sleep-train her son.

"He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing," she told the media outlet. 

The 42-year-old actress shares Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen. She welcomed her daughter Cleopatra with her current partner Mark Hampton in December 2021. 

The "Yellowjackets" actress added that putting her daughter to bed was much easier than her son, adding the couple decided to sleep-train Cleopatra.

"But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep," Ricci continued.

"It was like she was ready, and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her."

Despite Ricci’s children having different sleeping patterns, the "Mermaids" star said Freddie is a proud big brother to Cleopatra.

"He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great," she explained. 

"There hasn't been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief."

Ricci’s parenting techniques aren’t uncommon.

In July, "Clueless" alum Alicia Silverstone opened up about her 11-year-old son Bear still preferring his mother’s company during bedtime. 

She emphasized that her parenting style is just "following nature."

