ENTERTAINMENT

Christina Hall jokes about '4th ex husband' while calling out suitors amid her nasty divorce from Josh Hall

The HGTV star is currently divorcing her third husband.

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Tarek El Moussa explains secret to coparenting with ex Christina Hall Video

Tarek El Moussa explains secret to coparenting with ex Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa says that he and ex-wife Christina Hall are friendly after a dramatic divorce and that they’re able to coparent together by putting a focus on their two children.

Christina Hall is not looking for love anytime soon. 

On Thursday, the HGTV star, who filed for divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, last month, took to social media to send a strong message to those looking to pursue her right now.

"Dear men. Your hand written / typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex-husband," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM THIRD HUSBAND

Christina Hall attends Barbie premiere

Christina Hall joked about her "4th ex-husband" amid her nasty divorce.  (Michael Buckner)

"Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages," she added. "I really appreciate it."

Christina and Josh each filed for divorce on July 16 in an Orange County court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Josh requested spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award support to Christina, while her petition requested the court to terminate support for both parties.

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account on July 8 after their divorce filing, according to additional court documents.

Christina Hall walks red carpet at Barbie premiere with husband Josh

Christina and Josh Hall filed dueling divorce petitions in July. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me."

Christina and Josh Hall red carpet

The duo got married in 2021.  (Getty Images)

Josh broke his silence on the divorce in an Instagram post shared last week. 

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh wrote. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Christina finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson. 

Tarek El Moussa in a gray shirt is hugged by his wife Christina in a royal blue shirt split Ant Anstead in a black jacket and light blue shirt is hugged by wife Christina

Christina Hall shares two children with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and one son with second ex-husband Ant Anstead. (Aaron Rapoport/Allen Berezovsky)

Anstead, 42, and Christina began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Anstead has since moved on with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. 

Christina split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

