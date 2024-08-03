Christina Hall's ex Josh Hall breaks silence on 'divorce I did not ask for,' says he won't 'bad-mouth anyone'

Christina Hall's estranged husband, Josh Hall, has broken his silence about their divorce.

In a post Josh shared on Instagram Friday, the 43-year-old Realtor, the 41-year-old TV personality's third husband, spoke out for the first time after splitting from Christina last month.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Josh wrote in the caption of a photo of him and his dog Stella.

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time.

"Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Christina has been vocal about her divorce from Josh, especially through social media.

After her ex recently shared a message of "hope" on his Instagram Story, the HGTV star had a fiery response to his post.

Josh shared a photo of an art display which spelled out "Hope," adding a prayer emoji, along with a blue heart emoji.

Christina shared Josh's post on her own Instagram story and wrote, "I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me," seemingly referring to their divorce settlement.

However, a source close to Josh later told People magazine his post was not referring to their divorce and had "nothing to do with Christina."

The insider said the photo Josh shared was taken at a cancer treatment center, City of Hope. The source told the outlet Josh was there to visit a "sick best friend, who is a cop with a terminal illness."

People reported that a source close to Christina said she "had no idea that [Josh] was at City of Hope." The insider added she was under the impression Josh was in Nashville when she shared his post.

Most of the cancer center's locations are in Southern California, where Christina and Josh live.

The "Christina on the Coast" host's comments came as she faces an expensive divorce from Josh.

A representative for Christina confirmed to Fox News Digital no prenuptial agreement was signed before her marriage.

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

The former couple both filed for divorce July 15, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Josh cited their date of separation as July 8, while Christina noted the former couple had separated the day before, July 7.

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

In his divorce filing, Josh requested spousal support from Christina. In her latest court filing, Christina stated that her ex "should not need" spousal support as he has his own source of income.

"I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel," she stated. "However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal.

"Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work. It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," she added.

Christina also recently addressed her divorce on social media as she weighed in on the idea of replacing Josh with another one of her exes as her co-star in her upcoming show "The Flip Off."

Josh was to star alongside her in the HGTV series, which would follow the pair as they compete against Christina's first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather in a real estate flip-off contest.

However, Josh's role on the show is in question after the divorce filing.

In the comments section of a recent Instagram post shared by Christina, a fan suggested her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, step in for Josh on "The Flip Off."

"LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just saying," the "Christina on the Coast" host replied, via Us Weekly.

A representative for Christina told Fox News Digital, "We’re not elaborating on her comments at this time."

A representative for Anstead did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In May, HGTV announced that Christina, Josh, Tarek and Heather were starring in "The Flip Off," which is currently filming. Following the former couple's divorce filing, a source told Us Weekly that Josh is no longer involved with the show and Christina, Tarek and Heather are proceeding without him.

"They are in production of 'The Flip Off' without Josh," the insider said. "They’re moving forward with the show without him."

Christina and Tarek, who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, were married from 2009 to 2018. The former couple co-starred in the hit HGTV reality show "Flip or Flop" for 10 seasons, from 2013 to 2022, continuing to work together after their divorce.

In October 2021, Tarek married Heather, who previously starred in the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset," after three years of dating. The pair welcomed their first child, son Tristan, in January 2023.

In December 2018, Christina married Anstead at their home in Newport Beach, California, and they welcomed son Hudson in 2019. However, the two announced that they were separating in September 2020. Christina filed for divorce two months later, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Anstead has been dating Renee Zellweger after they met on the set of his show "Celebrity IOU Joyride" in April 2021.

