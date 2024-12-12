Christina Hall cries as she tells ex-husband Tarek El Moussa their children asked her to leave ex Josh Hall

Christina Hall tearfully revealed why she ended her relationship with her estranged husband, Josh Hall.

In a clip from Christina's new reality show, "The Flip Off," which was shared with People magazine, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her split from Josh during a conversation with her ex-husband and co-star, Tarek El Moussa, 44.

The video featured a scene in which El Moussa was seen visiting Christina, who appeared visibly upset, and asked her, "You good?"

"No. … Josh and I officially split up," the "Christina on the Coast" host replied.

"We had a blowup ... middle fingers in my face," she continued in the clip, released Thursday.

"Things with Josh have been bad for a long time."

Christina, who shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with El Moussa, explained that their children had spoken out about Hall's treatment of their mother prior to their breakup in July.

"The kids literally asked me to leave," Christina tearfully recalled. "They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?

"I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time, and I just can’t get out of it.

"Everything, since like 2016, has been so hard and so horrible. It’s really taken a really bad toll on me."

In December 2016, Christina and El Moussa announced they were separating after seven years of marriage, and they finalized their divorce in 2018. The former couple co-starred in the hit HGTV reality show "Flip or Flop" for 10 seasons, from 2013 to 2022, continuing to work together after their split.

Christina married British television host Ant Anstead, 45, in December 2018, and they welcomed son Hudson in 2019. The two announced they were separating in September 2020, and Christina filed for divorce two months later.

After their divorce was finalized in June 2021, Anstead and Christina engaged in a bitter custody battle over Hudson. Though the former couple shared joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, Anstead filed for full custody of their son in April 2022, alleging that Christina had spent little time with Hudson since they began co-parenting their son.

Christina and Anstead reached a settlement in December 2022 and decided to maintain their previously established joint custody arrangement. Since then, Christina and Anstead's relationship has become more amicable, and the exes are now following each other again on Instagram.

In the new clip from "The Flip-Off," Christina apologized to El Moussa, who married former "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

"I’m really sorry for s--- too. I really am," Christina told El Moussa. "I just want you to know."

"I understand that feeling of feeling a little bit lost," he replied. "And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this."

While Christina and El Moussa continued to film "Flip or Flop" together, their personal relationship was initially rocky. However, the two have established a friendship over the years and amicably co-parent Taylor and Brayden.

Josh was originally going to star alongside Christina in "The Flip-Off," which was to follow the pair as they compete against El Moussa and Heather in a real estate flip-off contest. The show was announced in May, and production started shortly before Christina and Josh filed for divorce July 7.

Following the former couple's divorce filing, a source told Us Weekly Josh is no longer involved with the show and Christina, Tarek and Heather were proceeding without him.

Last month, Anstead was spotted filming a scene for "The Flip-Off" with Christina. At the time, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Anstead is "filming a portion of the show" with Christina.

While speaking with Backgrid in August, Christina explained her decision to refollow the "For the Love of Cars" alum.

"Ant and I share Hudson ... and I feel like he deserves to have us get along," Christina said, according to People.

Christina also praised her first ex-husband and his wife, saying, "Tarek, Heather and I get along really well. It’s been really nice to co-parent with them."

Anstead has been dating Renée Zellweger after they met on the set of his show, "Celebrity IOU Joyride," in April 2021.

Christina and Josh secretly married in October 2021 and tied the knot again in September 2022 during a ceremony in Hawaii.

When they filed for divorce, Josh cited their date of separation as July 8, while Christina noted the former couple had separated the day before, July 7.

Since filing for divorce, Christina has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account July 8 after their divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced," Christina stated in the documents.

In his divorce filing, Josh requested spousal support from Christina. In her latest court filing, Christina stated that her ex "should not need" spousal support because he has his own source of income.

The former couple's split has become increasingly acrimonious, and Christina has frequently slammed her ex on social media.

In October, Josh filed a motion to stop Christina from selling a Tennessee home that she had listed for $4.5 million, according to court documents. Josh has been living at the house since their split in July. In November, Christina took the house off the market amid the dispute.