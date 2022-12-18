Christina Hall considers whether previous health concerns are 'breast implant related'

Christina Hall shared some personal health concerns with her fans on Instagram, theorizing that they made be due to her breast implants.

"I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," Hall wrote in her Instagram post.

The "Christina on the Coast" star shared a "Self-Care Saturday" post, where she is seen laying on her couch using LED light therapy. Hall wrote she and husband Joshua were "tag teaming" in taking care of their three sick children, saying the light therapy was "a much needed energy restore."

Hall proceeded to ask her followers if they had any experience with adverse breast implant effects, while also listing her symptoms, which include: "Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue."

WHY DID CHRISTINA CHANGE HER LAST NAME TO HAACK? THE 'FLIP OR FLOP' STAR HAS USED FOUR DIFFERENT LAST NAMES

Hall also told her followers she tested positive for ANA (antinuclear antibodies) and explained she was gluten-free and mostly dairy-free. She also stated she had previously dissolved her eye filler due to an inflammatory reaction.

"For now just working on detoxing and positive mind set," she wrote with a red heart emoji.

CHRISTINA HALL SAYS SON HUDSON WILL NO LONGER APPEAR ON SOCIAL MEDIA AMID CUSTODY BATTLE WITH EX ANT ANSTEAD

Hall has been vocal about her health issues in the past, previously speaking to People Magazine about undergoing an endoscopy that treated her "extreme stomach pain" she has suffered on and off since 2016.

"So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it," Hall told People.

CHRISTINA HAACK’S EX ANT ANSTEAD FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF THEIR 2-YEAR-OLD SON, CRITICIZES HER PARENTING

She stated she was focusing on eating healthy and staying active, while also advocating for people to trust their own "health instincts."

Hall recently settled her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead over their three-year-old son, Hudson. The pair will "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" over Hudson, as previously agreed upon on June 2021, according to November court records obtained by People.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hall is also mom to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.