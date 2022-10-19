Why did Christina change her last name to Haack? The 'Flip or Flop' star has used four different last names

Christina Hall has formerly been known as Christina Haack, Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead.

Christina's maiden name is Haack and she changed her name for the first time when she got married to Tarek El Moussa. After their divorce, she changed her last name to Anstead when she married her second husband, Ant Anstead.

After she and Anstead divorced, she went back to her maiden name Haack and shared her reasoning why in an Instagram post.

"Taking back the family's last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above," she wrote in the post. "She's the only person I've ever really trusted with my life. Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgment. She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every day."

ANT ANSTEAD HITS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER POSTING PHOTOS OF SON AMID BITTER CUSTODY BATTLE WITH EX CHRISTINA HALL

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Who is Christina Haack currently in a relationship with?

Hall is currently married to real estate agent Josh Hall, who she started dating in 2021. The two got married in April 2022. Prior to her current marriage, Hall has been married two previous times and has two children with her first husband and one with her second.

Hall's first husband was Tarek El Moussa. The two met in the early 2000s while they were working at the same real estate office. They took their relationship to the next level romantically and professionally when they started dating and went into business together as a real estate team in 2008.

In 2009, Hall and El Moussa got married and the next year, had their daughter Taylor Reese.

A few years after the birth of their daughter, in 2013, their collaborative show "Flip or Flop" starting airing on HGTV.

In 2015, they had a second child, Brayden James El Moussa, and then announced their separation in December 2016.

CHRISTINA HAACK CELEBRATES MARRIAGE TO JOSHUA HALL WITH HAWAIIAN SUNSET WEDDING: ‘EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE'

In October 2017, Hall started dating Ant Anstead. The two were brought together by a mutual friend. Similar to Hall, Anstead also was previously married and had two children from a previous relationship. They got married in December 2018 and then announced in September 2019 that their baby Hudson London Anstead was born. Right around a year later, they separated. In April 2022, Anstead filed to receive full custody of Hudson, which was denied.

How did Christina Haack meet Joshua Hall?

Christina met Joshua Hall years prior to their dating at a real estate conference. Once they started dating, they kept their relationship off of social media for a while before going Instagram official in July 2021.

The two started their own production company, Unbroken Productions, in March 2022 and were married in April of that year.

Is Christina still doing Christina on the Coast?

After three seasons of the show "Christina on the Coast," Hall started a new venture with the spinoff show "Christina in the Country."

While "Christina on the Coast" featured home renovations in Southern California and included her now ex-husband Anstead, the new show will take place in Tennessee and will feature her husband Josh Hall. The reality star bought a farmhouse just outside of Nashville in May 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The reality star shared a statement with People about the new show.

"I am so excited and grateful ‘Christina in the Country’ has officially been picked up," she said. "I love that I get the best of both worlds – the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

The six-episode series is set to release late in 2022.