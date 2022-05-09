Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa’s son undergoes ‘emergency surgery’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Flip or Flop" stars Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's son recently underwent "emergency surgery."

Haack shared an update on her son's health as she shared a photo of the 6-year-old sleeping in a hospital bed. El Moussa's new wife Heather Rae Young also shared an update via her Instagram.

"Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," Haack captioned the photo. "After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning. Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain."

"...luckily the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits," she added. "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."

El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former HGTV stars share two children together, Brayden and Taylor. Haack also shares a son with former husband Ant Anstead.

The two are currently going through a public custody battle.

Haack gushed about her "caring" family and friends plus noted that she is "blessed" to have her new husband stand by her side.

"Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side. Happy Mother’s Day everyone."

Haack recently married realtor Joshua Hall . The marriage happened months after the HGTV star confirmed the couple's engagement in the fall of 2021.

Haack has been outspoken about her relationship with Joshua and shares moments between the couple on social media.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," she captioned a photo of the two kissing.