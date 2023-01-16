Christina Applegate attends Critics Choice Awards, first awards ceremony since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate attended her first awards show since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) on Sunday.

Applegate, 51, skipped the red carpet but was seen inside the Critics Choice Awards wearing all black. She even chose a walking stick that matched her outfit.

The actress also dedicated her manicure to her series "Dead to Me." Applegate wore a dark color with the words "Jen" and "Judy" painted on them in honor of her and Linda Cardellini's characters.

She was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the Netflix show.

Last week, Applegate admitted she was "nervous" about the event.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me," Applegate tweeted on Thursday.

Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate tweet she added: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do."

Applegate has taken fans along for her health journey and recently shared a glimpse into picking out a cane for a "fancy ceremony" in October.

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote alongside a photo of four options. "Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

