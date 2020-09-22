Christina Anstead felt 'lonely and unhappy' before split from husband Ant Anstead: report

Christina Anstead and her husband, Ant Anstead, were apparently having issues navigating life between their blended families before the HGTV starlet announced the couple's split, according to a new report.

A source told People magazine that the former pair had been struggling since the birth of their baby boy, Hudson London, in September 2019.

“After the baby, they started having conflicts,” the insider claimed to the outlet.

Christina is also mom to daughter, Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She shares the kids with her "Flip or Flop" co-star, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Meanwhile, Ant, a native of the United Kingdom, has a daughter, Amelie, 16, and a son, Archie, 14, from his first marriage to Louise Herbert.

Although the couple had a full home, the source claimed to People that the "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, was still feeling “lonely and unhappy."

“Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and “their marriage was struggling," the source said.

A rep for Christina had no comment when reached by Fox News. A rep for HGTV did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Friday, Christina announced the split news via Instagram.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," her social media post reads.

Ant, 41, who stars in "Wheelers Dealers," has not commented on the news. The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.

People magazine's insider added that despite the fact Christina "never expected to get a divorce" she is "doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

