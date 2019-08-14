Christina Anstead's HGTV show, 'Christina on the Coast,' will get Season 2: ‘So beyond excited’

Christina Anstead is celebrating the success of "Christina on the Coast."

On Wednesday, the HGTV star went on Instagram to share the news that her home renovation show had been picked up for a second season.

"So BEYOND excited to announce that Christina On The Coast has been picked up for a second season!!! 13 brand new episodes coming in 2020!! Thank you @hgtv for the opportunity- and to all of you for your support- so grateful!! #ChristinaOnTheCoast," wrote Anstead -- who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ant.

Christina, 36, is also mom to daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with her ex and "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

According to a press release, the new season will "spotlight Christina’s custom SoCal-inspired designs for clients, as well as her personal journey with her new husband, Ant Anstead, their blended family and their first baby together."

“HGTV knew 'Christina on the Coast' would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered,” the cable network's president, Jane Latman, said. “More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally."

Latman added: "In Season 2, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.”

In May, Christina spoke to Fox News about how it feels to be headlining her own docuseries.

"I'm super excited," the real estate and design expert shared. "So basically the premise is I'm helping a homeowner, which could be a single person or a couple, fix up their space.

"It has amazing before-and-after transformations and I get to work directly with homeowners. It's super fun. Super high design — and the great part about it, too, is that it follows a B story with what I'm doing in my own life in 2018."

