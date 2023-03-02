Christina Aguilera reveals she uses injectables for ‘more natural look,’ talks aging in the spotlight

"Beautiful" singer Christina Aguilera revealed her anti-aging secrets, and they include injectables.

The 42-year-old pop star entered the spotlight at a very young age, and she’s not afraid to admit she’s using injectables now that she's older.

"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera said during an interview with People.

As a longtime singer and performer, Aguilera added that injectables make her feel more confident while helping her get a "natural look."

"We like expression, especially in my line of work. … I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

The mother of two stressed getting older should be viewed in a positive light.

"Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," Aguilera told the media outlet.

"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.

"I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation. … What works for some people might not work for others."

The "Genie in a Bottle" songstress has teamed up with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin.

"Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

Celebrities, including Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow, have candidly spoken out about using injectables in their past partnerships with the same company.

Aguilera recently made headlines after Pink revisited her feud with the "Lady Marmalade" collaborator.

More than twenty years after the song was originally recorded, Pink seemingly shaded the "Dirrty" singer, saying the shoot was not enjoyable due to "personalities" on set. The song also features rapper Lil' Kim and Mya with intros and outros by Missy Elliot.

"It wasn't very fun to make," she told Buzzfeed UK in a video shared to TikTok. "I'm all about fun, and it was like a lot of fuss. And there were some personalities. … Kim and Mya were nice."

Fans were quick to react with comments like, "She's talking about Christina. We ALL know." Others suggested the two singers had mended their previously publicized feud.

After her comment, Pink shared that she was "saddened and disappointed" by the feud headlines and addressed the situation during a recent conversation with Howard Stern.

"To Christina, you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening and for the 25 years of kick a-- love and support. Peace."

