Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Christina Aguilera reveals she uses injectables for ‘more natural look,’ talks aging in the spotlight

Pop star Christina Aguilera's first hit song was 'Genie in a Bottle' in 1999

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Christina Aguilera heads to Sin City; Chucky ready to terrorize TV audiences Video

Christina Aguilera heads to Sin City; Chucky ready to terrorize TV audiences

Hollywood Nation: 38-year-old Grammy winner Christina Aguilera announces her first Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

"Beautiful" singer Christina Aguilera revealed her anti-aging secrets, and they include injectables.

The 42-year-old pop star entered the spotlight at a very young age, and she’s not afraid to admit she’s using injectables now that she's older.

"I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," Aguilera said during an interview with People.

P!NK REVISTS CHRISTINA AGUILERA 'LADY MARMALADE' FEUD IN PROFANE TWEETS: 'I DON'T NEED TO KISS HER A--'

"Beautiful" singer Christina Aguilera revealed her anti-aging secrets.

"Beautiful" singer Christina Aguilera revealed her anti-aging secrets. (Getty Images)

As a longtime singer and performer, Aguilera added that injectables make her feel more confident while helping her get a "natural look."

"We like expression, especially in my line of work. … I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

The mother of two stressed getting older should be viewed in a positive light.

"Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," Aguilera told the media outlet.

"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.

Pop singer Christina Aguilera stressed aging should be viewed in a positive light.

Pop singer Christina Aguilera stressed aging should be viewed in a positive light. (Emma McIntyre)

"I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation. … What works for some people might not work for others."

The "Genie in a Bottle" songstress has teamed up with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin.

JOE JONAS ADMITS HE USES INJECTABLES, SAYS MEN SHOULD BE ‘OPEN AND HONEST ABOUT IT’

"Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

Celebrities, including Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow, have candidly spoken out about using injectables in their past partnerships with the same company.

Pink spoke candidly on making the "Lady Marmalade" music video alongside singers Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya.

Pink spoke candidly on making the "Lady Marmalade" music video alongside singers Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya. (Taylor Hill/Chris Delmas)

Aguilera recently made headlines after Pink revisited her feud with the "Lady Marmalade" collaborator.

More than twenty years after the song was originally recorded, Pink seemingly shaded the "Dirrty" singer, saying the shoot was not enjoyable due to "personalities" on set. The song also features rapper Lil' Kim and Mya with intros and outros by Missy Elliot.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It wasn't very fun to make," she told Buzzfeed UK in a video shared to TikTok. "I'm all about fun, and it was like a lot of fuss. And there were some personalities. … Kim and Mya were nice."

Christina Aguilera, Maya, Pink and Lil' Kim performed their Grammy-winning song "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards.

Christina Aguilera, Maya, Pink and Lil' Kim performed their Grammy-winning song "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards. (Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were quick to react with comments like, "She's talking about Christina. We ALL know." Others suggested the two singers had mended their previously publicized feud.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After her comment, Pink shared that she was "saddened and disappointed" by the feud headlines and addressed the situation during a recent conversation with Howard Stern.

"To Christina, you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening and for the 25 years of kick a-- love and support. Peace."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending