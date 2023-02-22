Howard Stern marvels at Don Lemon's 1-day turnaround from 'sensitivity training': 'All cured!'

Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern had some fun at the expense of embattled CNN host Don Lemon, who returned to air on Wednesday following an extended absence in the wake of sexist comments.

Before Lemon's return, CNN boss Chris Licht issued a memo to staff late Monday saying Lemon would undergo "formal training" after he claimed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her "prime" due to her age.

"The great part of this story… for me- they said, ‘Listen, we’ve got to handle this situation now. They took Don Lemon, they suspended him for a day and they sent them right into sensitivity training. And then he came back the next day- he was all cured!" Stern exclaimed. "And I said, that's fantastic. They must have an expert over there."

DON LEMON SILENT ON NIKKI HALEY SEXIST REMARK CONTROVERSY ON AIR, APOLOGIZES ON TWITTER: ‘I’M SORRY'

"I've been in therapy for 30 years I think and I'm still not fixed. This guy went to sensitive- sensitivity training in a day! And they fixed him!" Stern quipped. "I'm just saying I would like to interview the person who does the training because this person is a genius."

He jokingly added, "I've been insensitive my whole life. If I can be fixed in a day by this person- I don't know the name of this person, but I want this person in my life! And so does everybody else."

The CNN chief told staff in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital that he "sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation" which included the host agreeing to "participate in formal training."

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes," Licht wrote before revealing that Lemon would be back on-air Wednesday.

DON LEMON WILL RETURN TO CNN SHOW ON WEDNESDAY, UNDERGO ‘FORMAL TRAINING,' BOSS SAYS

Before Wednesday's broadcast, Lemon told his colleagues and audience via Twitter, "I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better."

He did not address the controversy on-air.

Lemon knocked Haley on Thursday for supporting "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians over 75 years old, accusing her of being past her "prime."

Lemon cited "Google" to argue the 51-year-old presidential hopeful will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," the 56-year-old Lemon said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

Lemon attempted to issue a mea culpa on Twitter following the intense backlash , writing, "The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

DON LEMON'S ‘PATHETIC’ APOLOGY FOR SEXIST REMARKS SPARKS EVEN MORE FURY INSIDE CNN: ‘F-----G A--HOLE’

He later was forced to apologize to colleagues on the network's editorial call on Friday morning.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon said to colleagues, Fox News Digital confirmed. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake, I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later that day, however, Lemon raised eyebrows after he was spotted having fun on the beach while vacationing in Florida, fueling critics within CNN to believe his apology was not sincere.

Lemon's absence on Friday was due to a pre-scheduled vacation, but it was extended through the following Tuesday.