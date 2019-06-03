Christina Aguilera says she 'wasn't surprised' Adam Levine left 'The Voice': 'It's good to follow your heart'

Christina Aguilera is sharing her thoughts on Adam Levine's exit from "The Voice."

When asked how the "Liberation" songstress reacted to the recent news that Levine was stepping down after 16 seasons as a coach on the NBC singing competition series, Aguilera said she "wasn't surprised."

"We held hands from the beginning of that show," the 38-year-old, who was also a coach on the show for six seasons before leaving in 2016, explained to Access in a new interview published on Monday.

She continued: "We kicked it off and we didn't know where it was going to go, what was going to happen, so I think there's always a time and a place where, especially as an artist, getting back into your creative mode and getting out of that kind of environment is important I think. I actually gained some respect with that decision.

"I think it's good to follow your heart over Dallas sometimes," she added with a laugh.

Last month, "The Voice" host, Carson Daly, made the announcement that Levine would not be returning to the show.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave ‘The Voice.’ Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said at the time (via the Post).

Levine joined the show as a coach when it first aired in 2011, along with country singer Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Aguilera.

For Aguilera's part, she also made waves last year when she revealed she would never be a coach on "The Voice" again. Speaking about her decision to leave, the Grammy-winner noted that working on her new album "Liberation" opened her eyes to some personal issues.

“What I was doing last year with 'Liberation' was kind of a shedding of a certain skin on some level,” she told People magazine in May.

“Prior to that, I had given myself fully to television and being a part of a network that really wasn’t quite the fit for me after the amount of time I put in," Aguilera added.

“I wanted to get grounded again in my artist body, and that’s what I did with 'Liberation,'” the "Beautiful" singer continued. “Moving on to this era, it’s just an exciting time of fresh energy. Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me.”

Aguilera went on to say that she took "The Voice" job because it was stable for her kids compared to a touring schedule. “I was so scared to be on tour for so long. It took me a long time. I originally took the seat on 'The Voice' because it kept me in a little bit of a more grounded position for my children.

"But after a certain amount of time, of course, the artist in me was like, ‘I have to evolve!’ I was just very afraid of going out on tour and the instability I felt it would maybe impose on my children."

For "The Voice's" upcoming 17th season coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend will return. It was announced that Gwen Stefani will take Levine's place.

Meanwhile, Aguilera kicked off her Las Vegas residency on May 31.

