Christie Brinkley's ex Peter Cook, 60, gushes over fiancee, 21, shows off massive engagement ring

Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband Peter Cook says he's so in "love" with his new 21-year-old fiancee.

The 60-year-old architect, who popped the question to student Alba Jancou last month in Santorini, Greece, expressed his excitement over their engagement and showed off the massive sparkler he gave her on Instagram

“SHE SAID YES!” he captioned the snaps.

"'I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything,’” Cook added, quoting author F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The first of the series of images depicts the newly engaged couple's hands toasting with champagne and giving the camera a great look at what People reports to be her six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond engagement ring.

The following two photos show the duo in Santorini, dressed all in white and celebrating their engagement in the picturesque location. They even shared a kiss at sunset in the final shot.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” Cook told Page Six shortly after news of the engagement broke.

Cook shares daughter Sailor, 21 with his ex-wife. He also adopted her 24-year-old son, Jack. Jancou will be his third wife after divorcing Brinkley in 2008 and remarrying Suzanne Shaw until their divorce in 2014.

Page Six initially reported that Cook and Jancou had been dating for about a year prior to the proposal. They were spotted palling around the Hamptons at various high-profile events such as Bobby Flay’s Hamptons magazine cover celebration.

The outlet reports that Jancou will graduate from Tulane University in 2021 and previously attended a prestigious English private boarding school in Somerset called Millfield. She reportedly used to intern at a top New York art gallery as well.