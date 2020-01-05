Christie Brinkley shows off natural hair color, daughter Sailor praises her: 'Silver Fox'

Christie Brinkley is rocking a new hair color -- her natural one.

Brinkley, 65, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself in a black-and-white bikini, displaying her "silver" locks.

"I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home," the model wrote in the caption. "As a result I have gone back to my roots ...and boy was I was ever surprised to see my 'nature’s highlights' are more silver than gold!"

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 65, STUNS IN RED HOT BIKINI

"Sooo what do you think? Embrace the silver? or go for the gold?" Brinkley asked. "I have to decide because Wednesday I’ll be on @qvc with my @bellissimaprosecco and I’m excited to say I’m bringing all 3 of my delicious wines to you plus my #bambinis and #goldensippers All at special prices"

Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who starred in the latest season of "Dancing With the Stars," couldn't help but offer her mother praise in the comments.

“Yas silver FOX," she wrote.

SAILOR BRINKLEY-COOK'S 'DWTS' ELIMINATION LEFT CHRISTIE BRINKLEY 'HEARTBROKEN'

Brinkley-Cook's "DWTS" partner -- who was originally paired with Brinkley before she broke her arm -- also commented, saying: “Timeless treasure you are Brinkley ♥️👑.”

Brinkley has been enjoying a vacation in Turks and Caicos, and also shared a photo of her family enjoying a day in the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was so clear and magical," she wrote in the photo's caption. "Seafans and arches ledges and caves..."