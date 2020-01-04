Christie Brinkley, 65, stuns in red hot bikini

Christie Brinkley has been long been considered one of the most beautiful women in the biz and continues to turn heads at 65 years old, flaunting her fit physique while on vacation with her family in Turks and Caicos.

The former supermodel shared several photos from her beach getaway Friday afternoon, including three shots of her relaxing on a small boat while rocking a red bikini, highlighting her chiseled abs and toned legs. Brinkley also shared photos of herself snorkeling and hanging out with son, Jack, 23.

The actress also shared photos of her New Year’s Eve celebration — a beach party thrown by designer Donna Karan.

“Every year @donnakaranthewoman blows us all away with her gracious generosity,” Brinkley wrote. “Her annual Happy New Year dinner is truly something to look forward to all year! Soon these table tops behind me will be full of dancing happy people! Here’s to dancing on tabletops under the crescent moon! More nights like this in 2020 please!! Happy New Year Everybody!”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.