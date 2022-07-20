Christie Brinkley says she’ll ‘never’ use dating apps to find romance: ‘The love of my life is my life’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christie Brinkley has zero plans to swipe right – or left.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who is on the cover of Social Life magazine’s July 2022 issue, told editor Devorah Rose she does not see herself downloading dating apps to find love again.

"Nope, never," the 68-year-old revealed.

In December 2020, a rep for the Bellissima Prosecco founder told People magazine that she and singer John Mellencamp have split after a year of dating. However today, Brinkley was coy when it came to dishing on her love life.

"My love life is that I love life," she teased the outlet. "The love of my life is my life."

However, Brinkley was quick to share which handsome celebrity she would want to be stuck with on a deserted island.

"Well, Bear Grylls because he would take good care of us," Brinkley responded.

The star also described her idea of a perfect date.

"Take me for a sail," she gushed, adding that her ideal guy "would have a great sense of humor and zest for life."

These days, Brinkley is happily giving love advice to her three children.

"I tell them you need laughter and trust," she explained. "The type of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you. And of course, romance!"

According to the outlet, Brinkley has kept busy focusing on herself to both look and feel her best. She credited her Total Gym for helping her stay committed to a daily workout regimen. Brinkley insisted she’s been using it every day for 20 years before going on a bike ride, playing tennis or paddling a kayak.

"You’ve gotta keep moving," said Brinkley. "I feel if I don’t move, I rust. When I exercise, it wakes me up, keeps me sharp and gives me energy. It’s more and more important as you age to keep moving, lengthening and strengthening."

"… Sometimes when you feel down or alone, if you take a walk in nature, you realize you are not alone," she also shared. "You can be supported and buoyed by nature and all the miracles that you find there. So many times, during the hard times in my life… I could almost cry thinking about how comforted I’ve felt by nature. In nature, there is a long list of things to be grateful for."

Brinkley first shot to fame in the ‘70s as a sought-after supermodel. Over the years, she has been celebrated for her youthful appearance.

Back in 2021, Brinkley spoke to Fox News Digital about her swimsuit snaps going viral on social media.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,’" she explained at the time. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," Brinkley continued. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."

When asked if she saw herself appearing in SI Swimsuit again, Brinkley replied, "Hmm, I doubt it."

"I feel like, been there, done that," she said. "I think when I put on my bathing suit again, I want to also have a snorkel and go diving, see the fish."