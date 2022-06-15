Christie Brinkley, 68, shows off ‘my bikini body’ in blue two-piece: ‘Wow you never age!’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christie Brinkley proudly flaunted her fit physique by rocking a skimpy two-piece.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself sporting a blue string bikini while lounging in a cabana. The 68-year-old was all smiles as she showed off her toned arms, abs and legs.

"I’m still working on my Driftwood Cabana and my bikini body," captioned the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran.

Brinkley, who owns a home in the Hamptons, New York, is known for frequently soaking up the sun at her beachfront residence in Turks & Caicos.

Many of Brinkley’s 786K followers were quick to point out how amazing she looked just simply lounging around.

"How is it possible you still can rock a bikini like a 25 yr old you are such an inspiration," one user commented.

"Very beautiful body," another chimed, adding fire emojis.

"Always the perfect bikini girl," another shared.

"You give people over 65 a reason to start taking care of ourselves," another noted.

"Wow you never age!" one user wrote.

Back in April 2021, Brinkley told Fox News Digital she hoped her latest swimsuit snaps, which often go viral, will inspire other women to celebrate themselves – no matter their age.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,’" Brinkley said at the time. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," she shared. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."

Brinkley also insisted she does not step on a scale.

"I have my honest jeans tell me the truth," she explained. "I’ll try those on to see where I’m at. If I fit in those, I feel good. And when they’re too tight, it’s OK, too. At first, I was a little surprised because I’ve been wearing a lot of sweatpants. But for me, it’s smaller portions and a little more exercise. And I choose to focus on counting my blessings because once you start realizing all the things in your life that you’re grateful for, it becomes no big whoop."