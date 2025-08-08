Christie Brinkley admits forever might be too long for modern marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christie Brinkley is sharing some insight into how to make a marriage work.

During a recent appearance on an episode of the "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, she and host Kristin Davis started talking about relationships and whether marriage is "an outmoded construction" in today's world, which might make it "hard to keep that connection going."

"You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years,’" Brinkley said. "Every five years, go, ‘Do you want to renew?’ That way, if you’re getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff."

The 71-year-old Sports Illustrated model has been married four times. Her first marriage was to Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, later marrying Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994, Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 and Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.

Her four marriages resulted in Brinkley welcoming three children. She had her daughter Alexa, now 39, with Joel, while she shares son Jack, 30, and daughter Sailor, 27, with Cook.

"I’m too trusting," she told The New York Times in July when asked what she's learned from her four marriages. "I’m a fool for love. That love takes work. Sometimes you need to rely on experts. I wish I could have found ways to save some; I wish I hadn’t married others."

She continued to discuss her past relationships with the outlet, explaining "the relationships I was in made me feel unloved," but that she knows "that in the right arms, I’m lovable."

While on the podcast, Brinkley also spoke to Davis about her current love life and what it's been like to try out dating apps for the first time, explaining her daughter Sailor put her on the apps without her permission, but was surprised by the results.

"[Sailor] said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on [dating apps] because the same guys that, you know, said yes to me are saying yes to you,’" Brinkley said.

Brinkley previously opened up about her past relationships, along with other details from her life, in her memoir, "Uptown Girl," telling Davis that when she began writing the book, she "quickly discovered some chapters I really didn’t want to write about," but that those were the chapters her "publishers were most interested in."

"They’re like, ‘People will relate because people go through divorces and people go through all of that – it has to be relatable,’" said Brinkley. "And if you’re going to give the fun adventures and some of the stuff that modeling has afforded me, you also have to say it’s not always the good stuff."

She also spoke about her relationship with Joel in the HBO documentary, "Billy Joel: And So it Goes," saying she "wanted it to work."

In the documentary, she explained that their relationship started out fun, but began to deteriorate due to his busy schedule and late nights out, leaving her to wonder "What am I even doing here?"

"I don’t think it’s a secret that his drinking got pretty bad, and he couldn’t really remember what he did when he was drinking, so he didn’t really know how he could hurt people," Brinkley said. "One night, we had an argument and I said, ‘I really can’t take this anymore, and I’m just going to take Alexa back up to New York and leave, and he said, ‘Yeah, fine, go.’"