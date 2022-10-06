Christian Bale reveals he played ‘mediator’ between ‘abusive’ ‘American Hustle’ director and Amy Adams on set

Nine years after the Oscar-winning film "American Hustle" premiered, Christian Bale is speaking out about his role on and off-screen.

During a recent interview, the "Batman Begins" actor revealed he played "mediator" behind the scenes between Amy Adams and director David O. Russell, as the two would often get into heated interactions.

"I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style," he explained, referencing his character in the film.

"If I can have some sense of understanding of where it’s coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator," Bale, 48, remarked.

"That’s just in my nature, to try to say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s go and sit down and figure that out. There’s gotta be a way of making this all work.'"

In March 2016, Adams, now 48, got candid about her experience while filming "American Hustle" and said the "Silver Linings Playbook" director made her cry "most days" on set, according to British GQ.

"He was hard on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot," Adams expressed at the time. "I was really just devastated on set."

Adams comments came on the heels of a leaked email from a WikiLeaks hack of Sony allegedly announcing that Russell, 64, "abused" Amy to the point where Bale had to intervene.

The Sony leak was between journalist Jonathan Alter and former Sony CEO Michael Lynton.

Alter, whose brother-in-law is Lynton, allegedly wrote that Russell "so abused" the actress on the "American Hustle" set.

"His abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards," Alter noted.

Regardless of Bale having to step in between Adams and the director, he said his feelings toward the finished film have not changed.

"You’re dealing with two such incredible talents there," Bale said.

"Look, if I feel like we got anywhere close—and you only ever get somewhere close to achieving; our imagination is too incredible to ever entirely achieve it—but if you get anywhere close to it, and when you’re working with people of the crazy creative talent of Amy or of David, there are gonna be upsets. But they are f---ing phenomenal," he continued.

"Also, you got to remember, it was the nature of the characters as well. Right? Those characters were not people who back down from anything, right?"

His latest project, "Amsterdam," also starring Chris Rock and Rami Malek, is about a group of friends in Amsterdam in the 1930s who become suspects in a murder they were witnesses to.