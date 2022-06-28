Christian Bale would return as Batman under one condition: ‘I’d be in’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian Bale is open to slipping into his Caped Crusader costume again.

The actor, who starred as Batman in the "Dark Knight" trilogy, revealed he hasn’t ruled out the idea of reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. However, the 48-year-old would only do it under one condition: if director Christopher Nolan also returned.

Nolan, 51, directed Bale in 2005’s "Batman Begins," as well as 2008’s "The Dark Knight" and 2012’s "The Dark Knight Rises."

"No one’s ever mentioned it to me," Bale explained to ScreenRant on Monday about a potential sequel. "No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.'"

Bale explained that he and Nolan made a "pact" before making their blockbuster trilogy.

"We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long,’" said Bale. "In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in."

But these days, Bale is keeping busy with a completely different comic book character. He’s currently starring in "Thor: Love and Thunder," the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s "Thor" franchise. The film follows 2017’s "Thor: Ragnarok." Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher.

As for Nolan, he’s working on his next movie "Oppenheimer," which focuses on American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. That film, which stars Cillian Murphy, is set to premiere in 2023.

Earlier this year, Robert Pattinson starred in "The Batman." Last week, Bale admitted to Variety that he has yet to see the 36-year-old’s performance.

Nolan last directed the action film "Tenet," which starred Pattinson.

"I still haven’t seen it," Bale told the outlet. "I will see it. Listen mate, it's amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I've seen a couple of their films and they're always looking at me going, 'Are you kidding?' I like to really savor films and I don't watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I learned wonderful things."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters on July 8.