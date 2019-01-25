Christian Bale compares Trump to a ‘clown,’ says ‘clowns can do a lot of damage’

When it comes to President Trump, Christian Bale didn't think twice about making his feelings quite clear.

The 44-year-old actor, who earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination earlier this week for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice,” shared his thoughts about the two political figures with the UK Press Association.

Trump's "bombastic, he’s loud,” said the Welsh star, as reported by The Scotsman Friday. “Cheney was quiet and secretive and far more capable, far more brilliant.”

“In terms of their ability to understand government, there’s no comparison,” Bale continued. “Trump doesn’t understand it. Cheney did. That’s what made him so powerful, these decades within the government. Whereas Trump is sort of a clown by comparison. Clowns can do a lot of damage, but fingers crossed in the next two years that doesn’t happen.

“But I would say because of his enormous ego, Trump is actually far less dangerous — providing he doesn’t go bloody pushing the button — than Cheney.”

According to the Scottish newspaper, Cheney is portrayed in “Vice” as the most powerful vice president in American history, one whose influence in the war on terror following the 9/11 attacks had dire consequences for American soldiers, Iraqi civilians and the world at large.

While the film was categorized as a comedy at the Golden Globes, Bale views it as a tragedy.

“It is bloody funny in places but in an absurdist, ridiculous manner,” he explained. “And in a way that makes it more possible to look at tragedy because you look at it through the lens of some comedy.

“And people say comedy is tragedy plus time and that applies so well to this. But also understanding that many of the people that are making decisions that change the nation’s lives, the global life, the trajectory that the world is on, are often quite ridiculous individuals, very dubious people who you might sit in a room with and think, ‘How on Earth did we put faith in this person to actually run the country?’

“It’s absurdist, it’s satirical but it’s very emotional as well. I find the film really poignant. There’s something about it that talks to the human condition and being a family, and being a nation that goes beyond Dick Cheney.”

Still, Bale stressed that while he did underwent a dramatic transformation to play Cheney, he and director Adam McKay had no interest in depicting the politician in a purely bad light.

“We’re not children who think that monsters look like monsters,” said Bale. “Monsters don’t look like monsters.”

Bale, who currently holds US citizenship, also shared the Brexit vote was a “mirror image” of Trump’s 2016 election — and both left his jaw “on the ground.”

“Vice” has earned eight nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Earlier this month, Bale won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for “Vice.” During his acceptance speech, Bale famously said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration to play this role.”

The Church of Satan responded to Bale's speech, tweeting, "To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!"

Bale previously spoke to Fox News about playing Cheney, expressing his admiration for the former George W. Bush administration member, but he had never spoken about the Republican Majority Leader.

