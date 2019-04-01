Chrissy Teigen tweets about post-pregnancy weight gain: ‘I just love food too much’

Chrissy Teigen says she's coming to terms with her post-pregnancy weight gain being her “new normal.”

The 33-year-old cookbook author tweeted about her eating habits and life after pregnancy, beginning with the question: “How do you eat like this?”

“Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!” she tweeted Saturday.

She followed up with a second tweet, saying that when she weighed less it was because she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her eldest daughter, Luna, 2.

“The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!” she wrote.

In September, the former swimsuit model opened up about her struggles after Luna’s birth in April 2016.

“After Luna, I was drinking too much,” she told Women’s Health. “I wasn’t eating as much because I was full from drinking. I wasn’t being good to my body. I remember being bruised from nothing.”

She finally started feeling better after her doctor diagnosed her and she started taking antidepressants, the outlet reported.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have two children together. Luna, 2, and Miles, who was born last May.