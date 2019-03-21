John Legend joins viral ‘Florida Man’ challenge with headline from his birth date

The infamous “Florida man" meme, inspired by outrageous headlines coming out of the Sunshine State, such as “Florida man throws bicycle, then other man off bridge,” is now turning into a viral trend. And even singer John Legend is joining in on the fun.

The “Florida man” challenge grew recently after Twitter user @g_pratimaaa suggested people find what “Florida man” headline was published on their birthday.

“EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor,” she wrote.

She later clarified she was inspired by @gandalfsoda on social networking site Tumblr.

Legend, 40, tweeted a screenshot of the headline from his birthday, Dec. 28. That headline was: “Video: Florida man drops stolen TV from getaway scooter.”

Comedian Brian Limond, known as Limmy, also weighed in with his headline in two screengrabs: “Florida man claims he killed, dismembered roommate because he was possibly ‘next mass killer,’ cops say.”

Other responses have included one user’s Sept. 22 birthday, with the headline: “Florida man rides manatee, dares police to arrest him, gets arrested.”

Another user commented: “Where do I collect my prize?” for his Feb. 28 headline: “Florida man who allegedly threatened family with Coldplay lyrics ends standoff after SWAT promises him pizza.”

Someone else tweeted a screenshot of the May 26 headline: “Miami Police Shoot, Kill Man Eating Another Man’s Face.” She commented: “My other option was ‘Florida man was arrested for assaulting his roommate with pizza.’”