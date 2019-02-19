Chrissy Teigen says she chipped her tooth on ‘Family Feud’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's episode of “Family Feud” with the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” was one to remember.

Teigen revealed Monday that she chipped her tooth while filming the game show with the cast members of the Bravo reality show.

CHRISSY TEIGEN QUESTIONS KIM KARDASHIAN'S ELABORATE VALENTINE’S DAY SURPRISE FEATURING FAMED SAXOPHONIST

“I can’t say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set,” Teigen wrote on Instagram to tease the upcoming episode.

The incident seemed to impress Andy Cohen, who commented on Teigen’s post by writing: "You chipping a tooth is iconic."

The cookbook author announced last Friday that she and Legend were “taping family feud against the cast of F---ING @PUMPRULES Sunday!!!!”

Teigen has been a fan of the reality show. She tweeted in April 2017 that “Vanderpump Rules” was “the best show in television history,” adding that those who disagreed were “garbage.”

Teigen and Legend’s team on the game show included the model’s mother and her sister, as well as Legend’s brother.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Real Housewives” star Lisa Vanderpump also tweeted about the “Family Feud” episode with Legend and Teigen.

“Had so much fun competing on @FamilyFeud with the #PumpRules team against @chrissyteigen & @johnlegend !!! #staytuned,” she tweeted on Tuesday.