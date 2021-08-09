Chrissy Teigen goes to therapy twice a week, posts pic from Obama bash

Chrissy Teigen revealed on social media she attends twice-weekly therapy sessions amid her online bullying scandal which got her "canceled" on Twitter.

In a caption on social media, the "Cravings" author, 35, talked about her anxiety as she tried to create a photo album on Instagram.

"Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three," she joked.

Teigen also gave fans a sneak peek of what she and husband John Legend wore to President Barack Obama's blowout 60th birthday party in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. over the weekend.

The former swimsuit model donned a flowy white gown with sleeves that connect to the lower half. In addition, she wore heels from Alevi Milano.

Teigen and Legend join the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom and Rita Hanks in attending the birthday bash at the former president’s celebration .

However, her presence perplexed some given that she’s in the midst of a cyberbullying scandal.

Teigen recently received backlash after she was accused of cyberbullying. She was first accused by Courtney Stodden .

The model, who is non-binary and identifies as they/them, claimed Teigen told them to kill themselves on Twitter. Stodden was allegedly only 16 years old at the time of the tweets.

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello have also accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium , which she shared on social media.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.