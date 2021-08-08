Obama's birthday party guests leave early because of traffic 'sh-- show'

Celebrity guests have begun leaving former President Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard "scaled-down" birthday bash, creating a "s–t show" of traffic congestion on the resort island.

Singer John Legend, model wife Chrissy Teigen, and rapper Takeoff were seen leaving the ex-president’s 29-acre Oak Bluffs seaside property just before midnight by a Post photographer.

Legend was heard performing for the crowd Saturday evening, and the Migos MC was also rumored to have taken the raised stage set up on the sprawling estate.

In between musical acts, a DJ was heard playing "Ain’t Nobody" by Chaka Khan, in honor of the 60-year-old man of the hour.

A fleet of taxis were seen driving into the Obama residence to take party staff home, and a handful of SUVs possibly containing stars were also seen departing the shindig.

A local Massachusetts police officer could be heard describing the vehicle situation in the town of 4,500 as a "s–t show" on his radio as the party began to wind down, according to the photog.

The party’s original guest list of nearly 500 people, in addition to 200 staff members, had been reduced earlier this week to only "friends and close family" after an outbreak of COVID-19’s Delta variant in nearby Cape Cod.

The 11th-hour decision — which led to the reported disinvites of former adviser David Axelrod and comics David Letterman, Larry David and Conan O’Brien — followed a report by The Post, which cited a source as saying the former president was creating a public health nightmare by trying to get 700 people to the island.

Still, there was plenty of star power in attendance with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert and John Kerry photographed arriving for the party.

Other guests included Bruce Springsteen, Tom and Rita Hanks, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Eddie Vedder, and Questlove, who was slated to perform.

Earlier in the day, the stars turned heads in the sleepy enclave, as the Hanks were spotted browsing through a bookshop in nearby Edgartown, where Legend and Teigen were also seen shopping.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was spotted having lunch at the Winnetu Resort in Edgartown — where Spielberg was also seen taking selfies with fans — after she reportedly did not make the cut for the new streamlined guestlist.

The Democrat’s office did not immediately respond to the New York Post’s request to clarify why she was on Martha’s Vineyard.