Chrissy Teigen asks President Biden to unfollow her on Twitter: 'It's not you it's me!'

Chrissy Teigen respectfully asked President Biden to unfollow her on Twitter, a little over a month after she became one of only 13 people he follows on the app.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" Teigen tweeted on Tuesday.

The former swimsuit model did not provide any specific reason for the request, leaving many of her fans to weigh in online. Some assumed she didn't want Biden to come across her flippant comments, while others argued it's an honor she got a follow in the first place.

"Same when Jenna Marbles followed me. I would tweet every stupid idiot thought I had and then be like 'oh god, I'm so sorry for clogging your timeline with my stupidity,'" one person responded.

CHRISSY TEIGEN RIPPED AS 'UNRELATABLE' FOR TWEET COMPLAINING ABOUT '13,000 DOLLAR' CABERNET AT RESTAURANT

"Chrissy, if he followed you, he apparently appreciates your kind of Twitter. You do you, boo, and appreciate that you might be giving him some entertainment :)," another wrote.

"He doesn’t look at the Twitter don’t feel pressure," one person said.

"Awwwwww , no, he wants you and all of us to be who we are and he won’t fault you for the way you tweet or what you tweet. It’s the reason he followed you , he loves you the way you are," said another user.

Teigen has quite the history when it comes to communicating with politicians on the social media platform. Former President Trump infamously blocked her from the POTUS Twitter account after she feuded with him several times throughout his presidency.

CHRISSY TEIGEN FOLLOWED BY JOE BIDEN'S POTUS TWITTER ACCOUNT AFTER BEING BLOCKED BY TRUMP

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw," she wrote at the time she announced the block.

While Teigen seemed unbothered at the time, hours before Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, the star tweeted at him to remove her block for his administration. She later confessed her begging the 46th U.S. president for a follow was just a "dumb joke," but expressed delight after it came to fruition.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" John Legend's wife wrote at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," she added in a follow-up tweet, taking one more jab at Trump.

As of this writing, the @POTUS account still follows only 13 people with Teigen being the only celebrity.

Fox News confirmed last month that Twitter had a hand in helping transition key Twitter accounts related to White House business from Trump to Biden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As President-elect Biden is sworn in tomorrow, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, such as @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.