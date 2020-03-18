Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens after coronavirus comments: She 'will learn from it'

Chrissy Teigen is coming to Vanessa Hudgens' defense after the actress faced backlash online from fans following some confusing comments she made about coronavirus on social media earlier this week.

"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s--t. & so are you,” Teigen said on Twitter on Tuesday. “And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s Ok. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f----n moment. But u don’t have [to] ruin their lives."

She continued: “This isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are d--n well trying your best. just stop."

Teigen went on to explain that "we have all said insensitive s--t."

"Or maybe im just the only other one?" she asked before stating: "But I promise promise promise I learned and she is learning now and that’s all you can ask for."

During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Hudgens said: “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t" about a potential quarantine lasting until the summer.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” the 31-year-old star added.

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now," Hudgens then backtracked.

Hudgens' comments were immediately met with backlash.

"What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families," one person wrote.

Someone else said, "Vanessa Hudgens is losing her mind because coachella got cancelled and she doesnt know how else to stay relevant."

"Imagine being as selfish as Vanessa Hudgens," another pointed out.

On Tuesday, Hudgens said that her comments were taken out of context.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

Hudgens concluded: “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all.”

She also issued a formal apology on social media, writing: “I’m sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday."

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world we are in right now," Hudgens continued.

“This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," she added.

