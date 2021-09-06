Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety with her family: Drinking 'no longer serves me'

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a personal milestone.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old celebrated 50 days of sobriety. The star marked the special moment by posting a video of herself on Instagram attempting to work out as her daughter Luna and son Miles crawled all over her.

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," captioned the "Cravings" cookbook author.

"It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she shared. "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night."

"I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly," Teigen reflected. "This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!"

Her husband John Legend quickly took to the comments section by responding with a series of red heart emojis to share his support.

In December, Teigen revealed she was four weeks sober. The news came after she and Legend, 42, announced last September that they suffered the loss of a pregnancy with their third child, a son named Jack.

According to the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, she has been trying to stay sober ever since she read "Quit Like a Woman," which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker, People magazine reported.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote on her Instagram Story in December, as quoted by the outlet. "I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep."

Last month, Teigen admitted on Instagram that when it comes to temptation, some days are easier than others.

"I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged," she wrote. I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f—ing complicated."