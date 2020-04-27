Chrissy Teigen fires back at online trolls for making fun of her 'square' body

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chrissy Teigen fired back after online trolls made fun of her “square” body.

The 34-year-old star responded after comments made about a video she posted of herself resulted in some negative attention being paid to her body shape. In the video in question, she poses in front of her bathroom mirror and in what appears to be a very low-cut swimsuit.

“I never post thirst traps, but here I am... trapping you, in thirst... with thirst,” she jokingly deadpans.

When one fan noticed that both men and women on Twitter were coming down hard on Teigen’s appearance, the star responded to the online haters with a body-positive message of her own.

“Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves,” Teigen shot back. “I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

She followed up the comment with a line about how her husband, musician and People’s Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend, seems happy with the way she looks.

“Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an a--. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too!” she wrote. “I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

Teigen’s response caught the attention of former “Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil, who tweeted a heartfelt and complimentary response.

“I loved the video,” she tweeted. “Didn’t see shape. Just saw fire.”

Teigen responded to the kind words, writing: “Thank u :( I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol.”

This isn’t the first time that the celebrity has garnered some attention for body positivity in recent weeks. She previously took to social media to wish her breast implants a “happy 10th anniversary” and called herself out for having fake teeth.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to these t-----s and RIP to these teeth. 💕” she captioned a throwback photo of herself in a white bikini on the runway.