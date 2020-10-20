Chrishell Stause dedicates ‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance to late mom, dad

Chrishell Stause dedicated her contemporary dance routine on Monday night's “Dancing with the Stars” to her late parents, Ranae and Jeff Stause.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 39, lost both of her parents to battles with lung cancer. Her father died in April 2019 and her mother passed away in July of this year.

Stause and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, danced to “Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, which the soap star revealed she listened to while grieving the loss of her mom and dad.

"It's such a beautiful song. I'm so emotionally connected to it. It's one of the songs that I listened to on repeat when I was dealing with the loss of my parents," she told Savchenko, 37, while breaking down into tears.

The “Selling Sunset” star also reflected on how her parents, especially her mom, would’ve loved to see her cast on the ABC competition show.

"They were really loving people. Some of my best memories are with my mom dancing with her in the living room," Stause said. "It makes me a little sad because I would've loved to teach her a little cha-cha or something. She would've loved it."

The Netflix star added: "Nobody would be more excited about me being here and doing this show than her.”

“Right before I dance, I really feel her call me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show,” Stause continued. “I know my parents are with me. My mom's name was Ranae Stause and my dad's name was Jeff Stause. This dance is for them."

During her performance, the former soap star appeared very emotional.

Stause received her highest score of the season with a 24 out of 30 for the tribute routine.