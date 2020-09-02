Chrishell Stause says she joined 'DWTS' cast because she doesn't 'have anything else to lose'

Real estate agent, actress and reality star Chrishell Stause is officially joining the cast of "Dancing with the Stars."

The former soap star, 39, has experienced a difficult couple of years, beginning with the 2019 death of her father before she and Justin Hartley announced their divorce later that year. The star's mother also died in July of cancer.

Now, she's taking on a new challenge in the dance competition series.

"I feel equal parts excited and completely terrified," Stause told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "It has been a crazy journey and I would have never imagined this is where I would end up."

It's her recent struggles, however, that have given her the confidence to embark on this new journey.

"Listen, I've already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way," said the actress in regards to why she's joining the show. "I don't have anything else to lose, so it's only going up from here!"

Stause noted that she's looking for "something positive," and is turning to "DWTS" to begin a "new chapter."

"An experience I can kinda throw myself into and just kind of learn a new skill and have fun at the same time," she said of what she's looking for. "I have no dance experience, so it's going to at least be a laugh for all of us."

Regarding her divorce, which she alleges she learned about via a text from Hartley, Stause has "nothing else I want to say," which she finds to be "a really good place to be."

"I want to be in a place where everybody just moves on," she shared. "I'm excited to move past that chapter and onto the next."

"I don't know what I'm doing," the "Selling Sunset" star admitted, but she has started rehearsals for the show.

"Literally, my friends have asked me to go to a workout class that's like a dance class and I had to leave because I got too overwhelmed," Stause recalled. "So I truly am starting from the bottom. But if I suck, I'll be the first person to make fun of myself. I truly am excited to just have a really fun experience."

The identity of her professional dancing partner is still being kept under wraps, but it appears things are already going well between the two.

"We instantly just hit it off and I love him. He's great!" the star gushed. "I feel like I got the best partner I could get because he's a really great teacher, he's easy on the eyes and I feel like I have my own personal 'Dirty Dancing.'"

Stause even admitted that she finds her partner bears a resemblance to Patrick Swayze.

"It was crazy. I feel like I'm in 'Dirty Dancing' right now," she teased.

Among the other stars to join the cast of this season are Carole Baskin, Nev Schulman and Nelly.