Chrishell Stause, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum, stuns in motivational bikini snap: 'We’ve got this!'

Chrishell Stause isn't letting life get her down.

The 39-year-old former soap star took to Instagram on Monday and opened up about maintaining motivation when it's tempting to stay sedentary.

Stause's post contained a stunning photo of the "Selling Sunset" star in a white bikini soaking up some sun on the beach. Her dark blonde hair fell over her shoulders as she ran her hand through it.

"Ok I am using this as a little #mondaymotivation," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum began in the caption. "It’s SO hard to stay motivated with our state of affairs but unhealthy eating ends up making you feel more tired and even less motivated."

The star then revealed her plan of action.

"So I am gonna try and opt for something green today for a bit of a change and a run," Stause continued. "If you are with me, we’ve got this!"

The actress received some praise from famous friends in the comments.

Her boyfriend and "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Keo Motsepe, said: "Definitely motivated."

"Ok so I’ll be using this as my #everydaymotivation thank yew," wrote fellow "Days of Our Lives" star Victoria Konefal.

"Stunning," said former "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Ann Sluss.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran added: "This made me put my bag of chips away."

In her caption, Stause encouraged fans to share what they're doing to stay motivated and healthy, and many took her up on the opportunity to reveal their own plans in the comments.

"Grilled chicken and broccoli for lunch and a 2 mile run today!" said a follower. "#healthychoices."

"Balance!!!" shared another. "Eating more lean proteins and veggies and adding in some exercise disguised as play time with my kiddos!! We’ve all got this!!!"

A third added: "Eating less sugar!! It’s so hard!"

Earlier this month, Stause finalized her divorce from actor Justin Hartley.