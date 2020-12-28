Chrishell Stause responds to backlash for posting large family Christmas photo amid the coronavirus pandemic

Chrishell Stause issued a response to her critics on social media after she seemingly ignored coronavirus restrictions to celebrate Christmas with her family.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 39, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself introducing her new boyfriend, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe, to her family as they celebrated the holidays. The snaps showed the group in matching holiday onesies as they posed together indoors, complete with kids and dogs.

However, the family holiday post was quickly ridiculed by her followers on Instagram who noted that, at a time when cases of the coronavirus are spiking and people are being asked to avoid traveling for large, indoor family gatherings, the post felt tone-deaf and unsafe.

The criticism prompted Stause to update the post’s caption to acknowledge that it may not have been the most sensitive or self-aware post.

"To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform. I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person," she explained. "I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from."

The star noted that, despite how it may appear, everyone involved in the photo took precautions to try and ensure safety.

"This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year," she wrote.

She also noted that this was her first time introducing her new boyfriend to her family and that the euphoria of the meeting going well got the better of her judgment.

"Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment," she concluded. "Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics. I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."

As of Dec. 22, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 77,432,103 people across 191 countries and territories, resulting in at least 1,704,065 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 18,042,120 illnesses and at least 319,457 deaths.

Stause appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" for Season 29 alongside partner Gleb Savchenko. However, earlier this month she appeared to make her relationship with Motsepe official on Instagram after meeting him during her time on the show.