Chris Trousdale, Dream Street singer, dead at 34

Chris Trousdale, who was a member of the boy band Dream Street, has died, Fox News has confirmed. He was 34.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," a rep for Trousdale told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday. "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.

"Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA," the statement concluded.

Trousdale joined the band in 1999 with fellow musicians Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger and Frankie Galasso. They later broke up in 2002 after releasing two studio albums.

The band's top singles included “It Happens Every Time,” “I Say Yeah” and “Sugar Rush.”

Trousdale continued to work in Hollywood, making acting appearances in Disney Channel's "Shake It Up" and the soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He also auditioned for "The Voice" in 2012.

He released his own single, titled "Summer," in 2019 on Spotify.