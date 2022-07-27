Chris Rock addresses Will Smith Oscars slap while on comedy tour with Kevin Hart: 'I'm not a victim'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock discussed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while on stage during a recent appearance for his "Only Headliners Allowed" comedy tour with Kevin Hart in New Jersey.

The comedian admitted the hit from the Academy Award-winner "hurt," but insisted he wasn't a "victim" as he joked with the audience at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. He later added, "I'm not a victim. Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf---er. But, I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

CHRIS ROCK, DWYANE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON APPROACHED TO HOST EMMY AWARDS: REPORT

Rock was famously hit across the face by Smith before presenting an award during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards after he told a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith stormed the stage after Rock joked about Jada's bald head in a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith had previously discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Following the incident, Smith received the best actor award for his work in "King Richard," at which time he apologized for his actions.

Days later, the "Independence Day" star announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," he said.

WILL SMITH NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND OSCARS FOR 10 YEARS

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the academy."

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate and said he will accept any further consequences from the board.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

Following his resignation, which was accepted by the Academy, Smith was banned for 10 years from attending Oscars events and shows.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rock and Hart teamed up for their five-show tour earlier this month, and recently featured a special guest at their Madison Square Garden stop when Dave Chappelle opened for the duo.

The 48-year-old comedian joined his friends on stage for what Hart called "the best moment of my career" as Chappelle was reportedly greeted by a roaring applause and walked out to the Radiohead song, "Karma Police."

"I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a ‘EPIC NIGHT,’" Hart confessed on Twitter while sharing a few images from the packed performance in Midtown Manhattan, where he also reportedly presented Rock with a goat named Will Smith.

"I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the Garden will never be done again….We made history last night!!!!!!!!"

"Had to sneak my way in here," Chappelle told the audience, via TMZ, adding, "despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m OK, and I appreciate the support."

FANS SUPPORT DAVE CHAPPELLE IN WAKE OF CANCELED MINNESOTA SHOW: ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH’

One week ago, Chappelle faced scrutiny yet again for booking a gig at the famed First Avenue in Minneapolis, only for the venue to cancel the show hours before Chappelle took the stage due to public resistance over jokes he made in his Netflix special, "The Closer."

Despite hundreds of petition signatures against the comedian performing, Chappelle still hosted a show Tuesday night at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

"Everybody's so sensitive, and I don't think … that's necessary," one fan told Fox News Digital. "I do think there is freedom of speech, and if you don't like what someone's doing, just don't go."

Chappelle’s work is a "form of art," another fan said.

"I understand that people are offended … I sympathize with them," a fan remarked. "But he is one of the most talented artists in the comedic game right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.