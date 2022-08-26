Will Smith reportedly feeling 'less ashamed, depressed' after video apology to Chris Rock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum appears to be feeling more optimistic.

"Will is feeling much more confident and much more positive and less depressed," a source tells "Entertainment Tonight."

"He was in very low spirits prior to making his public apology," the source continued. "He feels less ashamed now and more comfortable being out and about in public again because he has and continues to do the work that needs to be done for himself, his wife, his family, his friends, his colleagues, his fans, the Academy, Chris and Chris' family."

OSCARS PRODUCER RESPONDS TO WILL SMITH’S APOLOGY TO CHRIS ROCK: ‘I’M PULLING FOR HIM’

The new comments come after Smith shared an apology video to Rock on YouTube after striking the comedian onstage in front of millions of viewers worldwide for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith back in March.

ET's source says the 53-year-old actor is aware he still has some "making up to do" over time, and ensures he’s "putting in the work" to have a better mental state.

Meanwhile, the Academy is ready to leave the infamous incident in the past.

People reports that when asked if they were planning to address the slap at next year's ceremony, new Academy CEO Bill Kramer remarked, "We want to move forward and to have an Oscars that celebrates cinema. That's our focus right now, but it's really about moving forward."

Smith released a public apology via Instagram days after the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rock most recently talked about the incident during a comedy show with Kevin Hart.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. He later added, "I'm not a victim. Yeah, that s--- hurt, motherf---er. But, I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Smith's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.