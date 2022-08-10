Oscars producer responds to Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock: ‘I’m pulling for him’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in March, Oscars producer Will Packer said he’s "pulling" for the actor.

"I love the fact that he's being so transparent about his process," Packer said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Clearly he is going through his own personal rehabilitation."

Packer, 48, added that he’s "pulling" for the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum.

CHRIS ROCK ADDRESSES WILL SMITH OSCARS SLAP WHILE ON COMEDY TOUR WITH KEVIN HART: 'I'M NOT A VICTIM'

"I think that he's got three decades in this business of being somebody that is the exact opposite of who he was in those few seconds, and so I'm pulling for him," he remarked.

The Oscars producer also sent his well-wishes to Smith and continued to praise both celebrities, according to the outlet.

"I would just say I love both of those brothers and I’m pulling for them," Packer mentioned.

Last month, Smith shared an apology video to Rock on YouTube, after striking the comedian on stage in front of millions of viewers worldwide for telling a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I was fogged out by that point," Smith, 53, admitted about the lack of an immediate apology to Rock. "It's all fuzzy."

Smith revealed he reached out to Rock, 57, to talk about the incident but said the comedian isn’t ready to sit down with him.

In the 5-minute-long video, the "King Richard" actor also issued an apology to Rock’s mother.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother," said Smith. "I saw an interview that Chris' mother [Rose Rock] did and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment I just didn't realize and, you know, I wasn't thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment," the actor said.

Rose Rock initially said the following after the slap: "When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Smith released a public apology via Instagram days after the Oscars ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rock most recently talked about the incident during a comedy show with Kevin Hart.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. He later added, "I'm not a victim. Yeah, that s--t hurt, motherf--ker. But, I shook that s--t off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.